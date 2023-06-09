Cryptocurrency custody firm BitGo has reached a preliminary agreement to buy Prime Trust, another crypto custody specialist regulated in the state of Nevada, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The deal is preliminary, and still requires regulatory approval, according to one source.

Prime Trust had been the subject of some speculation with people online suggesting the firm was facing bankruptcy. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed by the other source.

Bitgo declined to comment. Prime Trust did not respond to requests for comment.

The need for safekeeping and storage of cryptocurrencies, particularly for institutional customers and high net worth individuals, has driven digital asset custody to prominence, with many flavors on offer and firms commanding high valuations. The issue has also drawn the attention of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which has put out proposed rulemaking on custody issues.

Las Vegas-based Prime Trust raised $107 million in funding midway through 2022, before the crypto bear market really began to bite. But the news of late has not been good, with the firm shedding a third of its workforce at the end of January this year and announcing it would cease operations in Texas where the firm was pursuing a money transmitter license.