According to BlockBeats: Bitcoin continues to make waves in the crypto market as it has once again broken a notable record. According to data from CoinGecko, Bitcoin's market share surged to a new high since April 2021, touching the mark of 49.31% as of October 18.

Meanwhile, Ethereum, another dominant player in the crypto scene, held a market share of 16.72%, showcasing Bitcoin's significant lead. Tether (USDT), maintaining its status as a stablecoin market leader, reported a market share of 7.43%.

This increase in Bitcoin's market share aligns with the steady growth in the total market value of cryptocurrencies, which currently stands at around US$1.1298 trillion. This figure represents a single-day increase of 0.7%, suggesting a positive momentum in the overall crypto market.

