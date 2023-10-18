According to The Block: Bitcoin continues to register positive price action, holding values above $28,000 after a rally triggered by an inaccurate report regarding the approval of a spot ETF. The world's foremost digital currency posted a 1.5% gain over the past 24 hours reaching $28,520 at 12:30 p.m. ET, outperforming major alternative cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, which decreased 1% to $1,578 in the same timeframe.

The false report from Monday mistakenly claimed that BlackRock's proposed spot Bitcoin ETF garnered approval, causing considerable market volatility and heightened trading activity. Even though the digital currency corrected itself after the report was debunked, Bitcoin managed to conclude the day higher than it started. Market analysts primarily view the activity incited by the report as a trial run for the possible consequences of a genuine Bitcoin spot ETF approval.

The incident, Ruslan Lienkha, YouHodler Chief of Markets suggested, indicates that "the market is waiting for good news and ready for growth," adding that a Bitcoin spot ETF is likely to receive approval "sooner or later." Larry Fink, BlackRock CEO, mirrored this outlook, noting the false ETF news unveiled latent interest in cryptocurrencies and suggested the Monday rally revealed a shift towards safer assets due to concerns over global unrest.

Notably, Bitcoin continues to outpace Ethereum, with the Deutsche Digital Assets report attributing Ethereum's underperformance to various factors, including the release of the BitVM paper indicating Bitcoin's computational functionality and the decrease in demand for ETH staking. Bitcoin's upper hand could also be attributed to its wider adoption among the general public and institutional investors.