Binance has announced that they are set to support the network upgrade and hard fork of Kadena (KDA). The process will take place at the block height of 4,177,889, approximately on October 20, 2023, at 00:00 (UTC).

In preparation for the upgrade, deposits and withdrawals of KDA tokens will be temporarily suspended starting from October 18, 2023, at 23:00 (UTC). Despite this, trading of KDA won't be affected by the upgrade and will continue as usual.

Binance mentioned that it will handle all technical requirements needed for all users during this network upgrade. The suspension of deposits and withdrawals will only be lifted once the upgraded network is determined to be stable, and there will not be any further announcements in relation to this.