Binance has announced a series of changes to its margin trading pairs. Effective from October 26, 2023, at 06:00 UTC, Binance will delist a range of AUCTION, ALGO, APT, ATOM, AXS, COMP, CRV, DODO, DYDX, EGLD, ETC, EOS, FLOW, FTM, GLMR, GMT, HBAR, KEY, LDO, LEVER, LINA, MAGIC, MANA, MASK, NEAR, ONE, RNDR, TRX, UNI, and VET cross margin and isolated margin pairs.

Furthermore, the isolated margin borrowing on the aforementioned trading pairs will be suspended from October 20, 2023, at 06:00 UTC. On the date of delisting, positions will be automatically closed, pending orders cancelled and the delisted pairs will be removed from margin trading.