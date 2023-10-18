Binance has disclosed its plans to introduce new trading pairs, ATOM/FDUSD, AVAX/FDUSD, BAND/TRY, BCH/FDUSD, LOOM/TRY, and MATIC/FDUSD on its platform. The launch of these pairs is scheduled for October 19, 2023, at 08:00 (UTC). This move is set to provide users with more options and flexibility for their trading needs.

In addition to these pairs, Binance plans to activate Spot Grid and Spot DCA Trading Bots services for the NTRN/USDT and PENDLE/USDT trading pairs. These services also become available at the same time as the new spot trading pairs. The inclusion of these trading bots is meant to automate trading strategies for users, potentially boosting their efficiency.

It's worth noting that TRY is a fiat currency and does not symbolize any other digital currencies, so users should be aware of this when utilizing TRY trading pairs.

Furthermore, in a move that is likely to be welcomed by traders, Binance has announced that it will implement zero maker fees on all FDUSD trading pairs. This reduction will continue until further notice, allowing users to economize their trades and potentially enhance their profit margins. Through these developments, Binance continues to diversify its offerings and deliver optimal trading services to its users.