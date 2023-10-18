Binance Futures has announced the launch of USDⓈ-M STPT and WAXP Perpetual Contracts, slated for October 18, 2023, at 14:30 (UTC) and 14:45 (UTC) respectively. The contracts will offer up to 50x leverage.

Both the STPTUSDT and WAXPUSDT contracts are set to have capped funding rates at +2.00%/ -2.00% and the funding fee will be settled every four hours. The maximum funding rate for these contracts at launch is also set to +2.00%/ -2.00%.

Trading hours for these perpetual contracts will be 24/7. They will also support Multi-assets mode, allowing the contracts to be traded across multiple margin assets subject to applicable haircuts. For instance, with Multi-assets mode activated, users can use BTC as margin when trading STPTUSDT and WAXPUSDT perpetual contracts.

The company notes that these contract specifications might be subject to future adjustments based on market risk conditions, including the funding fee, tick size, maximum leverage, initial margin, and maintenance margin requirements.

All trading on the STPTUSDT and WAXPUSDT perpetual contracts will be subject to the terms of the Binance Terms of Use and the Binance Futures Service Agreement.