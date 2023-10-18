Binance Futures reveals an upgrade to its Taker Program effective October 31, 2023, 00:00 (UTC). With this update, eligible users could benefit from a taker fee discount of up to 25% on selected USDⓈ-M perpetual and delivery contracts. The updated offer will be valid until January 29, 2024, 23:59 (UTC).

Users achieving a total futures trading volume equivalent to 100,000,000 USDT in the last 30 days can apply for the Taker Program anytime, followed by an assessment in the weekly program review. Users who have previously applied for the program are not required to apply again as they'll be automatically assessed for eligibility. The taker fee discounts will come into effect from the Tuesday following the weekly review.

The volume of the taker fee discount will be dependent on the user’s weekly taker volume, weekly taker volume share on BTC and ETH pairs, or weekly taker volume excluding BTC and ETH pairs on USDⓈ-M perpetual and delivery contracts from the previous week.

For instance, user A, with a weekly taker volume of 3,000M USDT equivalent, a 2% taker volume share on BTC and ETH pairs, and a 0.4% taker volume share excluding BTC and ETH pairs from Oct. 23 to Oct. 29, would qualify for Fee Tier 4. User A will then receive a 25% taker fee discount on USDT-margined contracts and a 5% discount on BUSD-margined contracts from October 31 through November 6.

Users can continue to enjoy the taker fee discounts from the previous Taker Program until October 30, 2023, provided they have previously applied and met the relevant requirements.