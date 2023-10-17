According to Cointelegraph: The Ethereum Foundation has clarified details concerning a recent transfer of $15 million USD Coin (USDC) related to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin that had caught the attention of several blockchain analytics firms. Contrary to initial assumptions that Buterin transferred $14.93 million to the Gemini crypto exchange, a spokesperson for the Ethereum Foundation revealed that the funds remained at Buterin's wallet, with the transfer being from a charity multisig wallet associated with Buterin to fund a grant.

Kanro, a biotech charity funded by Buterin aiming to tackle Covid and other pandemics, originally deposited the 14.93 million USDC into Buterin's wallet on Oct. 14. Subsequently, Buterin signed off on the transfer of the same sum to a new multisig wallet address.

In addition to this sizable transaction, crypto data provider LookOnChain also identified a transfer near $500,000 to Coinbase from Buterin three days earlier. Nevertheless, these transfers haven't significantly moved the price of Ethereum's native currency, Ether, which has only fallen negligibly (0.68%) in the past four hours post the news.

Vitalik Buterin's most recent transfer is part of a number of transfers over recent months, with the totals from Buterin's wallets amounting to more than $3.9 million in September alone. These transactions include a 400 ETH transfer to Coinbase on Sept. 24 valued at $600,000 at the time, and a 600 ETH transfer from the vitalik.eth address identified by on-chain monitoring platforms on Aug. 21.