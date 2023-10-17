Within the past 48 hours, South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Upbit made frequent deposits of LOOM, a token of the Loom Network, into Binance and Bithumb, totaling to approximately 19 million LOOM, which is roughly equivalent to $6.76 million, as per Scopescan monitoring reports updated on October 17. This was conducted across more than 120 transactions, as reported by BlockBeats. Coinciding with these huge transfers, LOOM's price experienced a 35% dip over the same period.