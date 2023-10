The TRON blockchain's Total Value Locked (TVL) has surged past $6.8 billion during this month, reaching an all-time high, as per DefiLlama data reported by BlockBeats on October 17. It once touched a peak of $6.84 billion. As of the publication time, TRON's TVL had undergone a slight adjustment, falling slightly to $6.697 billion. Despite the minor fallback, the gains illustrate significant growth in TRON's Defi ecosystem.