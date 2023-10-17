BlockBeats recently reported that StormX - the cryptocurrency rebate platform, deposited approximately 86.9 million STMX tokens into Binance five days ago, with an average price hovering around $0.0063 per token. This transaction quantifies to approximately $550,000.

In addition to this, the Korean-based crypto exchange, Upbit, stands as the largest holder of STMX as of now. It holds 7.7 billion STMX, approximately worth $51.41 million, which represents almost 62% of the total circulating supply.