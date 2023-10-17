Yu Xian, the Founder of SlowMist, a blockchain ecosystem security company, recently advised the public through a social media post on October 17 to exercise extreme caution when utilising tools linked to friend.tech. Particularly with tools requiring direct private key access or the use of friend.tech accounts (like mobile numbers) along with an independent password (friend.tech's 2FA) to log in.

Xian highlights the potential risk of the backend services possibly interacting with friend.tech via reverse proxies, which might lead to manipulations of user funds. However, Cosine underlined this risk does not stem from friend.tech itself, but it's a common concern with centralized services.

Xian further cautioned that advanced phishing techniques, prevalent in the Web2 era, are still effective in the Web3 era, urging users to remain vigilant.