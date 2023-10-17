According to Cointelegraph: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced it will scrutinize crypto dealer-brokers, among others, in its 2024 examination priorities report released on October 16th. The SEC's Division of Examinations has been notifying its registrants of discernible risks for more than a decade.

The Division set up teams in 2023 to tackle emerging domains, including cryptocurrency, fintech, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity, which will persist in their efforts for 2024. The report emphasizes the SEC's focus on broker-dealers and advisers operating in the crypto sector.

Primarily, this division is targeting registrants offering new practices, specifically technological online solutions, automated investment tools, artificial intelligence, and trading platforms. Examinations will scrutinize the compliance of registrants regarding conduct standards when offering customer advice and their understanding of their proposed products, placing particular emphasis on older investors and retirement assets.

The Division will ensure adherence to the latest guidance with specific reference to the "custody requirements under the Advisers Act". Furthermore, assessments of the management of risks associated with using blockchain and distributed ledger technology will be conducted.

The SEC's examination will separately consider transfer agents servicing crypto asset securities issuers or using emerging technologies in their operations. The release of this examination update is distinguished as the first of its kind made at the beginning of the new fiscal year. Examination priorities are established based on feedback from past examination staff, investors, and industry groups, among others, says the SEC.