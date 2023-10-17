Adam Cochran, partner at Cinneamhain Ventures, disputed recent reports asserting that Roblox has launched a direct XRP payment channel. As per Cochran, Roblox has integrated with BitPay, a payment service that supports XRP. However, in order to use XRP for payments through BitPay, customers are obliged to comply with the highest level of Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures. Thus, while XRP payments are possible through BitPay, it is not a direct payment channel established by Roblox.