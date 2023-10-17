According to Cointelegraph: The fintech company Ripple has recently sparked speculation about a potential Initial Public Offering (IPO) with a new job posting. Dated Oct. 16, the post offers a position for a shareholder communications senior manager, available across various locations within and outside the United States. The description and responsibilities of the role have led several crypto enthusiasts to believe that Ripple is considering an IPO.

The post stipulates direct communication with shareholders, a duty mostly linked to publicly traded firms. The chosen candidate would be charged with devising and executing communication and relationship management strategies for "existing and prospective investors, current shareholders, and financial analysts."

The job requirements stress the need for creating strategic plans tailored for situations like "M&A [mergers and acquisitions], investments, liquidity events, and other high-impact moments." The duties also include generating investor-oriented materials like "presentations, fact sheets, case studies, and analyses" – a key element of the IPO preparation process.

In line with these responsibilities, the candidate would also maintain a shareholder database and manage routine communications like quarterly updates. Given the nature of these tasks, many Ripple supporters, including the pro-Ripple community on X (formerly Twitter), are regarding the job posting as a hint towards a possible IPO.

Though Ripple executives have hinted at the possibility of going public, they've offered no details on the timeline. It's worth noting that Ripple has recently had a significant win in a US SEC lawsuit that alleged XRP as a security when a judge ruled XRP as not a security in terms of sale on digital asset exchanges.

Despite the costly SEC lawsuit affecting Ripple's US operations, the company's key executives claim mainly that their remittance enterprise lies beyond the American shores.