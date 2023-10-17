Platypus Finance, a stablecoin trading project, has announced the successful recovery of over 90% of the funds stolen from them in a recent attack. According to a post on social media dated October 17, they have regained the funds following successful negotiations with the attackers, reducing the net loss to about 18,000 AVAX. The company promises to release more details relating to withdrawal arrangements based on the progress made to retrieve the remaining funds.
