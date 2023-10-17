Mixtrust (MXT), a digital identity and asset security platform, was recently featured on the "Korean Economy" television channel. This special report highlighted the MXT digital wallet, which combines cutting-edge biometric and artificial intelligence technologies to offer robust protection for digital identities and assets globally.

Mixtrust aims to evolve into the most specialized financial platform in the Web3 atmosphere. Users would get to experience the Web3 world through MixID and utilize Web3 financial services via MixBank. Alongside enjoying superior convenience, users will have access to exceptional security features through MixGPT as an intelligent tool.

Furthermore, MixID plays a vital role in the Know Your Customer (KYC) process, Decentralized Finance (DeFi) protocols, and decentralized trading platforms. It ensures the delivery of efficient, secure, and reliable services for users.