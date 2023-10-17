According to The Block: Vassilis Tziokas, a former global lead for AI and web3 business development at tech giant Microsoft, has joined zkSync developer Matter Labs to serve as the head of enterprise business development, according to a recent interview with The Block.

Tziokas' determination to stimulate innovation through the adoption of blockchain technologies was a major factor in his move. A particular attraction to Matter Labs was their work on zero-knowledge technology and commitment to personal freedom. The principles outlined in the ZK Credo, a manifesto for the emerging ZK-powered ecosystem, resonated with him and convinced him to join Matter Labs.

At Matter Labs, Tziokas aims to promote enterprise integration with blockchain and web3 technologies, an achievement he refers to as the "holy grail" of the industry. He envisions zkSync's Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution as a key player in this journey, creating a more scalable, reliable, and cost-effective platform.

According to Tziokas, various enterprises - such as recently, the Buenos Aires government and retail giant Walmart, are starting to integrate ZK-based services. He also believes that zkSync’s hyperbridge could further promote service collaboration and interoperability.

Despite the current challenges of vendor fragmentation, lack of regulatory clarity, and complex User Experience (UX), Tziokas is confident that blockchain technology's value to users and enterprises will lead to wider adoption and innovative solutions.