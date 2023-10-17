According to Cointelegraph: Ryder Ripps and Jeremy Cahen's most recent effort to dismiss the lawsuit related to the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) has been met with skepticism in court. Their legal representative faced an uphill battle in a recent hearing trying to convince judges that Yuga Labs' case against his clients should be dismissed under California’s anti-SLAPP statute.

WilmerHale partner, Thomas Sprankling, representing the pair, argued that the Bored Ape NFTs, perceived as knock-offs sold and distributed by Ripps and Cahen, were presented in a form of protest against alleged anti-Semitic imagery hidden within the Yuga Labs-created collection. Sprankling repeatedly cited his clients' actions as demonstrating avant-garde expression that pushes speech boundaries. Furthermore, he claimed Yuga Labs’ suit should have been dismissed under California's anti-SLAPP law - a law designed to prevent intimidating lawsuits.

Despite these arguments, the three judges from the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth District remained largely unpersuaded. Their attention seemed focussed on the secondary sales of the NFTs.

Judge Anthony Johnstone countered Sprankling's argument, saying, “He was selling the same images, on the same marketplaces, on virtually indistinguishable NFT identifiers.” Judge Morgan Christen added, “I’m still not seeing it.”

In July 2022, Yuga Labs filed a lawsuit against Ripps and Cahen, accusing them of trademark infringement, false advertising, and unfair competition following the release of a derivative NFT collection called RR/BAYC. They alleged the pair had made millions from this endeavor. The case has been heard by the Californian District Court, and while Judge John Walter has held a bench trial to establish the scope of any damages owed to Yuga Labs, no decision has yet been announced.