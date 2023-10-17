According to Cointelegraph: Fantom Foundation, the developers behind the Fantom network, have reportedly fallen victim to a cyber hack that drained over $6.7 million worth of cryptocurrency from its wallet, according to blockchain data and on-chain investigator Spreek. The illicit transaction was directed to an address tagged as "Fake_Phishing188024," featuring over 2,000 Convex (CVX) tokens amongst other digital currencies.

Spreek initially reported the alleged attack on X (previously known as Twitter), revealing that the hack targeted the Fantom Foundation itself, not its Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible smart contract network, which currently holds over $45 million in assets. In contrast to Spreek's estimated loss, the blockchain security platform CertiK has suggested that the damages only amount to $657,000. The actual loss remains undetermined, pending the Foundation's official confirmation.

Further data exploration reveals the multiple transactions from the Foundation's wallets on both Ethereum and Fantom networks towards two flagged phishing accounts. The funds comprised various cryptocurrencies, including 2,000 CVX tokens, 1,000 DAI, 4,500 USDC from Ethereum wallet, and over 1 million Fantom (FTM) tokens from the Fantom network wallet. Such transactions to known scam accounts typically suggest the misappropriation of the team's private key.

Yet, as of press time, an official announcement from the Fantom Foundation regarding the incident is still awaited. In the latest development, Spreek maintained on X that other Fantom wallets, specifically No.16 and No.19, have also been exhausted of funds.