According to Cointelegraph: The Fantom Foundation, developers of the Fantom network, has confirmed a hack that resulted in a cryptocurrency loss amounting to over $550,000. Initially reported on X (formerly Twitter), they stated that the loss constituted under 1% of their total funds. The attack also impacted other users of Fantom wallets.

Blockchain security analysts initially estimated that the attackers had taken about $7 million in cryptocurrency. However, according to an official statement from the foundation, several wallets labeled as "Fantom: Foundation wallet" were mislabeled by block explorers, and not all stolen funds were from the foundation. A few of the affected wallets were initially foundation-owned but had been reassigned to a Fantom employee and were not holding company funds at the time of the hack.

The foundation's investigative team is currently working to find out how the wallets were compromised. The Fantom network, an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible smart contract platform, was not targeted in the attack, which was directed against the foundation and other Fantom wallet users.

As per blockchain data, over 2,000 CVX tokens and other types of cryptocurrency were transferred to an address labeled as "Fake_Phishing188024" from an address flagged by Etherscan as belonging to the Fantom Foundation. Spreek, an on-chain investigator, initially put the estimated losses at $6.7 million, while security platform CertiK's original estimate was around $7 million.

Spreek reported an alleged attack on October 17, based on a Telegram report. They later listed the compromised wallets and the loss estimate of $6.7 million, though they maintained that the drained funds might have included other sources beyond the Fantom Foundation. CertiK confirmed the hack and adjusted the estimated losses to about $7 million, up from the initial estimate of $657,000.

The foundation affirmed on X that while some funds were stolen, 99% of the organization's funds remain untouched. Investigations into the attack are currently ongoing.