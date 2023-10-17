In light of a considerable theft of EVER tokens, Everscale, the blockchain and smart contract platform, has temporarily disconnected the Octus Bridge to limit further token outflows. The firm is working closely with the exchanges where EVER tokens are listed to control the situation.

Everscale is urging its community to stay calm and avoid abrupt actions and has committed to providing more details as their investigation into the theft unfolds. The extent of the theft or the potential culprits are currently unknown.