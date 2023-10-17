Recent data from Coingecko indicates that Everscale (EVER), a blockchain powered by an "infinite sharding mechanism", witnessed a drastic 21.4% decrease in its value in just 24 hours. As of October 17, the token is trading at about $0.0258 per unit.

Everscale attributes the decline to a recent incident where a large quantity of EVER tokens were stolen. In an effort to prevent further token outflows, the team has been working closely with the trading platforms that list EVER.

Moreover, to curb the damage, Everscale decided to temporarily disconnect the Octus Bridge. It is crucial to mention that Everscale had completed a strategic investment round worth $5 million this past January, where Venom Ventures Fund was a significant contributor. Everscale has stated that they are investigating the incident thoroughly.