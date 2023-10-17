According to Cointelegraph: Ethereum co-founder, Vitalik Buterin, has reportedly transferred $14.9 million worth of USD Coin (USDC) to the crypto exchange, Gemini. This substantial transaction, occurring on October 16, was spotted by vigilant blockchain investigators who have been monitoring wallets associated with Buterin.

The blockchain analytics firm, PeckShield, initially highlighted the movement of this considerable sum on an October 17 post. Subsequently, independent verification of the transaction was also conducted by Cointelegraph on the Etherscan blockchain explorer.

Buterin had originally received this sum from Kanro, a charity he affiliates with, on October 14. Further investigation revealed additional significant money movement through Buterin’s accounts. A separate analysis by crypto data provider Lookonchain disclosed that Buterin had also transferred nearly half a million dollars to Coinbase only three days before.

Following the news of this hefty transfer, Ethereum's native currency, Ether (ETH), showed minor fluctuations, falling by a mere 0.68% over four hours, according to Coingecko data.

This latest transaction follows a series of ETH deposits to centralized exchanges from Buterin’s wallets over the past few months. In September alone, transfers from his wallets exceeded $3.9 million. Another significant transaction, which saw Vitalik transferring 400 ETH (equivalent to $600,000 at the time) to Coinbase, was reported on September 24. These high-value transactions from Buterin’s accounts continue to create a stir in the crypto world.