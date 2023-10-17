The Starknet ecosystem AMM, Ekubo Protocol, has proposed a collaboration with Uniswap, offering 20% of its future protocol governance tokens in exchange for 3 million UNI tokens, worth approximately $12 million. The proposal was announced on October 18, according to news outlet BlockBeats.

The founder of Ekubo Protocol, Moody Salem, has a past connection with Uniswap, having served as its Engineering Director and contributed significantly to Uniswap's early codebase. The proposed collaboration symbolizes a potential reunion, marking the fusion of two entities with the shared history.