Antonio, the founder of dYdX, announced on October 17 that dYdX Trading Inc. has officially updated its charter to function as a Public Benefit Corporation. In a move signaling deep community alignment, he affirmed that they would not generate transaction fee revenue from the upcoming dYdX V4.

Despite transitioning into a public benefit entity, dYdX Trading Inc. will continue to operate as a for-profit company. This change, however, enables the company's board and founder to balance maximizing shareholder value with acting in the public interest.