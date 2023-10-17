According to Cointelegraph: VitaDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) committed to fostering early-stage longevity research, has endorsed the launch of the biotech company Matrix Biosciences through funding. This initiative aims to explore treatments for cancer and aging diseases.

This move followed initial discussions started in November 2022 around using high molecular weight hyaluronic acid (HMW-HA) for potential anti-cancer and pro-longevity effects. Fast-forward to March 2023, a majority consensus among VitaDAO community members was reached. As reflected in a proposal snapshot, of the 35 members who voted using VITA tokens, 30 approved the proposal, four abstained, and one voted against it.

The VITA tokenholders voted to agree or disagree with VitaDAO funding the HMW-HA cancer research venture. Source: snapshot.org

As a participant in decentralized science (DeSci), VitaDAO invested an initial amount of $300,000. The plans for additional funding through intellectual property (IP) tokenization is slated for early 2024. Interestingly, the HMW-HA compound is derived from the tissues of naked mole rats, a rodent species known for a notably high lifespan and exceptional resistance to cancer.

In a conversation with Cointelegraph, a VitaDAO representative disclosed that the community treasury had converted USD Coin (USDC) stablecoins into US dollars for Matrix Bio. Following the completion of the first experimental phase, Matrix Bio would have the alternative to raise more funds through issuing IP Tokens (IPTs) in exchange for shared governance rights in the IP's ongoing development.

VitaDAO holds faith in the potential of modulating HMW-HA, considering its viability as a therapeutic candidate for complex diseases such as cancer. The DAO noted that while it's early to predict the research's outcome, VitaDAO sees a high likelihood of the results being applicable in the clinical setting. The continued funding of this specific cancer research will hinge on the findings from various experiments. In past instances, VitaDAO's community treasury has funded up to $1 million for research projects before seeking additional support from professional investors and stakeholders in the pharma sector.