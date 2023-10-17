Changpeng Zhao (CZ) recently reported a hardware malfunction on their active Matching Engine via a tweet. The issue led to an instant server crash. However, thanks to their contingency measures, the Matching Engine automatically switched over to the backup in just 10 seconds, preventing delays or significant downtime.

CZ highlighted that under usual circumstances, this kind of hardware failure would result in several hours of downtime with copious user complaints on social media. In this instance, however, they managed to mitigate the issue within a mere 10 seconds.