CryptoQuant's co-founder Ki Young Ju has reported that unidentified traders have made a striking purchase worth approximately $5.7 billion of Bitcoin futures using market orders in an hour. During this intense trading activity, short positions worth $42 million were also liquidated across all exchanges, but Ju notes that these forced liquidations formed just a small fraction of the total taker-buy volume, indicating that the scenario does not depict a short squeeze.
