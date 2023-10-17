BlockBeats reports, citing Etherscan data, that as of October 17, the issuance of Aave's native stablecoin, GHO, has exceeded 25 million, reaching a total of 25,152,308 GHO. This information comes a day after the Aave community accepted the ARFC proposal to increment the stablecoin GHO lending rate to 3%. The proposal plan aims to strengthen the anchoring of GHO and to increase revenue while maintaining the 30% discount for stkAave holders. The lending rate's rise from 2.5% to 3% is expected to provide enhanced returns to stakeholders.