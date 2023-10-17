CertiKSkynet recently issued an alert about a fake SPELL airdrop being promoted on platform X. It advised users not to interact with the site (abracadabramoney[.]app) as it is linked with a malicious wallet.

Additionally, CertiKSkynet highlighted a group of other phishing sites associated with this scam, including Collections-opennsea[.]io, Aitrader[.]site, Realionetwork[.]org, and Dioneprotocol[.]app. Users are urged to be cautious when interacting with these sites to protect their funds and personal information.