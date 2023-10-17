According to BlockBeats: Bitmain has issued an internal disciplinary notice terminating three employees who breached company policy by disclosing salary delay information on social networking platforms including "Maimai". According to the notice posted on October 17, Bitmain has also reported the incident to the schools where the interns, implicated in the affair, are enrolled, implying a risk of legal repercussions.

Re-emphasizing its "Regulations on External Information Disclosure Management", Bitmain stressed that unauthorized company information disclosure by employees is prohibited.

This disciplinary action followed reports by BlockBeats on October 8 that some Bitmain employees had indicated on Maimai that the company had pending salary payments due to cash flow issues, with withheld September salaries and undistributed 2022 bonuses. Partial distribution of delayed September salaries occurred recently, possibly influenced by public opinion.