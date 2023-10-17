According to Cointelegraph: Bitcoin's price is predicted to hit at least $128,000 by the conclusion of 2025, according to various analytics models. Renowned trader and analyst, CryptoCon, proposed this lofty two-year target on Oct. 17 via X (formerly known as Twitter).

The Bitcoin market forecasts differ regarding the cryptocurrency's price trajectory following next year's block subsidy halving. However, CryptoCon maintains a bullish long-term outlook, with figures around $130,000 emerging as the most popular prediction.

BTC price model data. Source: CryptoCon/X

Forecasts based on multiple Bitcoin price cycles, as well as their peaks and troughs, all point to the $130,000 mark. As CryptoCon notes, early tops in each price cycle, as well as the cycle top constituting new all-time highs, reaffirm this expectation.

The analyst further elaborated that early tops, on average, occur within a three-week frame around July 9, and all-time highs tend to materialize within three weeks around Nov. 28.

CryptoCon devised this prediction by using simple diagonal trendlines from the first early top. The resulting calculation identified the price of the last two cycle tops accurately and suggested a price target of around $138k for the current cycle.

Despite being open to lower prices, CryptoCon's analysis predominantly favors a $130,000 target for Bitcoin during this cycle. According to the model's timeline, 2025 should witness the peak of the next cycle, almost double the current 2021 record.

These four-year halving cycles have shaped the viewpoints of many notable Bitcoin market commentators. Among them is analyst Rekt Capital, who anticipates new local lows in the pre-halving year 2023 before the bull market peaks. In the past, Rekt Capital cautioned about possible price downturns with highs of $32,000 forming a double-top pattern.

As Rekt Capital explains, downturns "should be treated as an opportunity for re-accumulation," suggesting that while the current pattern favors bears, bulls should still view any lows as investment opportunities.