BinaryX, the Metaverse chain game platform, and DWF Labs have entered into a liquidity partnership agreement to enhance the liquidity of BNX tokens in the market. According to an official announcement on October 17, as reported by BlockBeats, BinaryX will provide loans to DWF Labs using Binance Loan. This deal is part of the efforts both organizations are making to ensure a smooth and robust operation for the BNX token within the market.