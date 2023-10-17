The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.07T, up by 1.99% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $27,674 and $30,000 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $28,388, up by 2.50%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include VIB, DOCK, and HARD, up by 37%, 22%, and 18%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

Top gainers on Binance: