The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.07T, up by 1.99% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $27,674 and $30,000 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $28,388, up by 2.50%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include VIB, DOCK, and HARD, up by 37%, 22%, and 18%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1587.76 (+0.72%)

  • BNB: $212.7 (+0.14%)

  • XRP: $0.4902 (-0.31%)

  • SOL: $24.32 (+6.95%)

  • ADA: $0.2506 (-0.32%)

  • DOGE: $0.05986 (+0.27%)

  • TRX: $0.08842 (+1.03%)

  • MATIC: $0.5289 (+1.42%)

  • DOT: $3.739 (-0.58%)

  • LTC: $62.98 (+0.37%)

Top gainers on Binance: