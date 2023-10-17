The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.07T, up by 1.99% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $27,674 and $30,000 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $28,388, up by 2.50%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include VIB, DOCK, and HARD, up by 37%, 22%, and 18%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
CryptoQuant Co-founder Reports Massive $5.7B Bitcoin Futures Purchase and $42M in Short Position Liquidations
Bankrupt FTX Exchanges' Customers May See $9B Payout by Q2 2024
BNB Greenfield Revolutionizes Data Ownership in Web3: A Hub for Next-Gen Projects
BNB Kicks Off Exciting Second Week of BNBChainAirdrop Marathon: Partnerships and Rewards Abound
Ex-FTX Engineering Director Pleads Guilty, Risks 75-Year Sentence amid Bankman-Fried Trial
Market movers:
ETH: $1587.76 (+0.72%)
BNB: $212.7 (+0.14%)
XRP: $0.4902 (-0.31%)
SOL: $24.32 (+6.95%)
ADA: $0.2506 (-0.32%)
DOGE: $0.05986 (+0.27%)
TRX: $0.08842 (+1.03%)
MATIC: $0.5289 (+1.42%)
DOT: $3.739 (-0.58%)
LTC: $62.98 (+0.37%)
Top gainers on Binance: