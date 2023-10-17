Binance Futures has announced the launch of its USDⓈ-M ORBS Perpetual Contract, which will go live on 17th October 2023 at 06:00 UTC. The perpetual contract will allow traders to leverage their positions by up to 20x, providing users with greater flexibility and potential returns on their trades.
Binance Futures Introduces USDⓈ-M ORBS Perpetual Contract with Up to 20x Leverage
2023-10-17 03:33
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
