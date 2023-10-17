Binance Futures will modify the leverage and margin tiers for several USDⓈ-M Perpetual Contracts from October 18, 2023, according to an announcement made on October 17, 2023.

Existing positions inaugurated before the update will be impacted. Binance strongly advises its clients to adjust their positions and leverage ahead of the adjustment, to circumvent potential liquidations.

Here are some changes for specific contracts:

- For ALGOUSDT, the leverage for positions ranging from 0 to 5,000 USDT will increase from between 11x to 20x before the change to between 21x to 50x after. The maintenance margin rate will increase from 1.00% to 1.50%.



- For RUNEUSDT, the leverage for positions ranging from 0 to 5,000 USDT will be modified from between 21x to 25x before the change to between 21x to 50x after. The maintenance margin rate remains the same at 1.00%.

- For HBARUSDT, the leverage for positions ranging from 0 to 5,000 USDT will move from between 21x to 25x to between 21x to 50x. The maintenance margin rate will rise from 1.00% to 1.50%.

- For GMTUSDT, the leverage for positions moving from 0 to 50,000 USDT will shift from between 21x to 25x to between 21x to 50x. The maintenance margin rate will increase from 1.00% to 1.50%.