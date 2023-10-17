According to Cointelegraph: A potential settlement has been proposed that could see customers of the bankrupt crypto platforms FTX and FTX.US receive a shortfall claim of $8.9 billion for FTX.com and an additional $166 million for FTX.US. This represents a return of over 90% of assets by mid-2024.

The debtors of FTX announced on October 17 that they had reached a substantial milestone in their Chapter 11 case. This comes after extensive talks regarding customer property disputes with an unsecured creditors' committee, a committee of non-US customers, and class action plaintiffs.

This proposed settlement was filed on October 16 with a US bankruptcy court in Delaware. By December 16, an official filing must be lodged to seek court approval. It includes the "shortfall claim" plan where FTX debtors estimate that the two bankrupt exchange's customers would collectively receive 90% of the available assets for distribution.

If the bankruptcy court approves the settlement, FTX anticipates a payout deadline by the end of Q2 2024. John J. Ray III, the CEO and chief restructuring officer of FTX, expressed satisfaction with the terms of the settlement.

The revised plan proposes a division of assets into three pools for the benefit of FTX.com customers, US customers, and a general pool of other assets. However, the plan only includes the first two groups in the shortfall claim. FTX indicates that customers of both exchanges are unlikely to receive full payment, and FTX.com may suffer a higher percentage of losses.

Meanwhile, under this proposed plan, customers who withdrew over $250,000 within nine days before bankruptcy are expected to have their claims lessened by 15%. Yet, claims under $250,000 are presumed to avoid any reduction, explains FTX.

The former FTX CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, is currently two weeks into his fraud trial regarding his involvement in FTX’s bankruptcy last November.