According to Cointelegraph: While formal allegations have arisen that both Sam Bankman-Fried ("SBF") and Caroline Ellison, in association with defunct entities Alameda Research and FTX, conspired to artificially suppress Bitcoin's (BTC) price below $20,000, practical analysis questions their ability to implement it significantly. Ellison's courtroom admission that she received instructions from SBF to sell BTC once its price exceeded $20,000 ignited surprise across the crypto community.

The details of these alleged manipulation efforts, supposedly set between September and October 2022, are scant. It's challenging, if not impossible, to prove that their actions effectively pushed BTC price below $20,000. However, one can approximate the relative influence of FTX's BTC holdings and trading volume to gain some insight.

Reliable public data shows that FTX held less than 47,000 BTC in September 2022. It's plausible for Alameda Research to have held additional addresses, but their considerable debt likely negated liquid reserves. FTX would unlikely move its entire BTC stack all at once, as it could raise suspicions and hasten its insolvency.

By July 2022, FTX reported a daily average BTC spot volume of around $1 billion. However, these figures are dubious due to the exchange's history of data manipulation practices. Assuming Ellison's sales took place on FTX, an 80-million-dollar 4,000 BTC order would equate to just 8% of the exchange's average daily volume. Considering total BTC volumes from major exchanges, this order size becomes even more negligible.

Coinbase vs. FTX monthly spot Bitcoin volume, USD. Source: CoinMetrics

When scrutinizing larger BTC movements, such as MicroStrategy's acquisition of 4,167 BTC worth $190 million, the limited influence one entity can have on market price is evident. This event only resulted in a small, short-term BTC price increase of 6%.

Bitcoin price index (USD), March-April 2022. Source: TradingView

FTX's BTC holdings were dwarfed by Coinbase's near 690,000 BTC and Binance's 623,000 BTC reserves, both almost 28 times larger than FTX's. This underlines the limited potential SBF and Ellison's endeavors had to effectively manipulate the market.

Ultimately, while Alameda may have momentarily caused dips in BTC's price with their sales, their reserves and the price action of similar-sized orders suggest such events are insignificant for periods extending over a month.