According to Cointelegraph: A recent report by the Mercer CFA Institute indicates a significant potential for pension funds to utilize artificial intelligence (AI) to reduce costs, increase investment returns, and identify risks. However, the report also flags a number of "significant challenges" that must be overcome for effective AI implementation.

The report, published on Oct. 17, suggests that AI could prove useful to pension fund managers seeking to sort through extensive data pools. This could shed light on investment opportunities and help in the creation of individualized investment portfolios.

A summary of the use of AI in investment management. Source: Mercer CFA Institute Global Pension Index 2023

With AI's potential to transform pension systems globally, David Knox, the lead author of the report and a senior partner at Mercer believes that AI can significantly improve member experience and retirement outcomes.

The report further suggests that pension funds could employ natural language AI tools to understand their members better, by analyzing data from emails and calls. This would allow funds to personalize marketing and outreach efforts, aligning their strategies with each member's communication style.

AI-assisted analysis could uncover patterns, detect market sentiment, and signal unconventional investment prospects, leading to better asset allocation and diversification, thus optimizing returns and minimizing volatility.

The AI's predictive capacity to project member behavior regarding assorted economic and political situations can help in managing a pension fund's cash flows.

Yet, the report cautions against the spread of misleading information through AI tools and acknowledges the limitations of AI models in accurately predicting market prices. It stresses the need for robust defenses against potential cyberattacks and other security breaches. The utilization of AI could also enhance investors' understanding of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors, besides enabling automation of middle and back-office environments, thus reducing costs.