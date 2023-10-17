According to the DefiLlama data reported by Odaily News, the 24-hour protocol revenue for friend.tech has dropped below the $200,000 mark, standing at $197,000. This figure represents a new low for the platform, with the previous low being $210,000, noted on September 6. The reasons behind this significant decrease in revenue are currently unspecified. Friend.tech will likely need to address this drop to ensure maintain long-term growth and stability.