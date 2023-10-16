According to Peckleshield Alert: The Arkham Ecosystem Fund has just transferred a significant sum of 21.582 million ARKM tokens, an equivalent of $7.34 million, to Wintermute. Wintermute promptly transacted a portion of the received tokens, 1.5 million ARKM worth $510,000, to Binance. The reasons for these transactions remain undisclosed. It will be interesting to monitor these accounts for further movements or potential insights into these substantial transfers.