BlockBeats reports that the attacker exploiting Uranium Finance has moved 3.11 million BUSD from Binance Smart Chain (BNB Chain) to Ethereum via Stargate and LI.FI. Pidun, a monitoring firm, noticed the initial bridging action of 10,000 BUSD. The attacker's address on the BNB Chain still possesses about 13.4 million BUSD and 22,200 BNB (approximately $4.7 million).

Upon reaching the Ethereum network, the address labeled as "Uranium Finance Exploiter" received 1,946.06 ETH (around $3.02 million) and approximately $25,500 in USDT and USDC. Subsequently, around 1K ETH were moved to Tornado Cash, possibly hinting at attempts to launder the illicit funds. Investigations are ongoing with continuous monitoring of the exploiter's activities.