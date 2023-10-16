According to a report published by the Wallstreet Journal: The U.S. federal government, amid crackdowns on illicit activities, currently has ownership over around 200,000 Bitcoin, approximating a $5 billion value. Predominantly originating from seizures linked to cybercriminals and darknet market operators, these holdings are stored offline in hardware wallets.

Jarod Koopman, executive director of the IRS's cyber and forensics services section, emphasized that the government has no intent to influence or profit strategically from the digital currency market.

Legal protocols around seized assets delineate that the government cannot lay claim on these holdings until granted a final forfeiture order from a court. The subsequent liquidation of these crypto assets, managed primarily by the U.S. Marshals Service, often takes years due to the extensive due diligence needed and bureaucratic hurdles involved.

The handling process of seized crypto assets by government agencies has evolved with the maturing crypto industry over the years. As of January 2021, the Marshals Service decided to begin liquidating parts of the seized digital currencies on crypto exchanges.

The aforementioned practices underscore why the U.S. federal government is one of the world's biggest holders of Bitcoin and how it manages these holdings without intending for a maximal profit as other market participants do.