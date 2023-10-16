CoinGecko data reveals that the cryptocurrency TIP has made impressive gains, surging 135.8% in 24 hours to trade at $0.00042988, as reported by Odaily. This significant rise in value follows an announcement by Web3 social application Tip Coin. They revealed on the X platform that their new product, TipChat, is set to launch on October 23 and will undergo a comprehensive audit in the lead up to this event.