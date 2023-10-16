Solana's global hackathon project, Hyperdrive, has ended its submission period, with the official Solana portal and DoraHacks portal - the exclusive submission portal for the Asia-Pacific region - closing for entries.

As reported by Odaily, the competition saw entries from 78 BUIDL teams via DoraHacks.io, across diverse categories including physical infrastructure, encrypted infrastructure, artificial intelligence, payments, gaming, and mobile applications. The participating teams competed for a share of DoraHacks' additional prize pool of $30,000, and Solana's global reward pool of $1 million.

The eagerly awaited hackathon has now transitioned into the judging phase. The results of the competition are anticipated to be announced through official social media platforms of Solana and the DoraHacks website.