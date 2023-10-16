In response to the claim that FTX developers have the ability to "turn on and off" the Solana blockchain at will, the Solana Foundation has initiated a bug bounty program promising a reward of $400,000. The program challenges individuals to find any code within the network that would allow such control over Solana. This move comes after a spurious KOL Inner City Press account reported that former Alameda Research CEO, Caroline Ellison, confirmed the speculative claims regarding FTX's potential control over Solana. The assertions were soon dismissed by Jacob Creech, Head of Developer Relations at the Solana Foundation.