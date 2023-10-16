According to Zawya: The reputed Solana Foundation has joined the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) Crypto Centre as an ecosystem partner. This partnership aims to fuel the growth of the Web3 industry in Dubai, a recognized hub for cryptocurrency innovation.

The DMCC, a government-funded free zone focused on commodities trade and enterprise, expressed its excitement in welcoming Solana Foundation, an organization committed to promoting the Solana network's decentralization and security. This alliance will strengthen DMCC’s existing services by enabling its members to scale their businesses using Solana, a prominent blockchain platform in the industry.

As part of the collaborative venture, the Solana Foundation will provide technical and business development support to DMCC Crypto Centre members. In addition, it will extend its existing grant program to DMCC companies and will join the DMCC Crypto Centre in delivering educational webinars and a range of courses on pertinent Web3 topics.

As part of this initiative, Solana will establish a presence at the DMCC Crypto Centre to work closely with its diverse network of technology partners, exchanges, government entities, investors, and other service providers, inviting engagement with over 23,000 companies that currently exist within the DMCC’s business precinct.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of DMCC, declared that through this partnership DMCC members can gain access to Solana's world-class blockchain platform and dedicated engineering teams to elevate their businesses, while also providing business licensing and set-up support for Solana ecosystem projects on a complimentary basis.

Dan Albert, Executive Director of the Solana Foundation, looks forward to exploring the abundant Web3 value in Dubai, appreciating the high density of crypto firms and the supportive environment that DMCC provides.

As a one-stop destination for emerging blockchain and Web3 technology businesses, the DMCC Crypto Centre offers comprehensive support for companies looking to set up and expand their operations. The integration of Solana Foundation sets a positive trajectory for the growth of the Web3 industry, asserting Dubai's position as a global innovation hub.