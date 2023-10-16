According to Spot On Chain monitoring, an undisclosed address (beginning with 0xb10) transferred approximately 390,000 LQTY ($623,000) into the MEXC exchange 22 hours ago at an average price of $1.597. This was the third LQTY transaction made from the address, ending in an estimated profit of $340,000 (+82%).

In total, this "whale" account has executed three transactional cycles with LQTY. Out of these, two have been profitable, earning the account an overall estimated profit of $515,000 from LQTY transactions.

Currently, as per market data, LQTY is priced at 1.5865 USDT, marking a 24-hour decrease of 0.01%.